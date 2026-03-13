NDP's Nenshi, First Nations chiefs call for non-confidence vote against Premier Smith

Alberta's NDP opposition joined forces with the Assembly of Treaty Chiefs in an effort to pressure the United Conservatives to block separatist efforts this week.

Naheed Nenshi took to social media to assure the public this was no mere political stunt; rather, it was a serious “warning” following the chiefs' unanimous support of non-confidence in Premier Danielle Smith.

On Wednesday's Western Canada focused Buffalo Roundtable livestream, Sheila Gunn Reid, Lise Merle and Tamara Lich blasted the NDP leader for the obvious political stunt it was.

“That should be our first indication that this is a political stunt; they're all in full regalia,” Lise said of the chiefs' attire. “This is embarrassing.”

Indigenous Canadians, just like every other citizen, “get one vote in the provincial election,” said Sheila. In the chiefs' communities, lots of them voted for the UCP. “Just because a group of you and your friends can get together and say we have no confidence in the government — it doesn't mean anything, electorally speaking.”

Disliking the premier “doesn't mean you get to overturn the last election,” Sheila added.

Many First Nations and Metis people actually support independence, acknowledged Tamara. “I am a member of the Metis,” she said, noting she's “never seen an email, been invited to a town hall, or been asked my opinion or input” on Alberta independence.

“This is a small, small group of people within a wider group of people who think that they're speaking for everyone,” she said.