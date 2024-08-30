Nearly two-thirds of Canadians say Liberals’ immigration targets are too high: poll

New polling conducted by Leger for the National Post shows that 65% of Canadians believe the Liberals' lofty immigration targets are set too high.

The Liberals are currently planning on bringing in a million newcomers by 2026. Mass immigration has become a contentious issue as the cost of living soars and the unemployment rate for young people remains high at 13.5%.

An executive vice president for Leger named Andrew Enns explained that Canadians' attitudes toward immigration have been dampening in recent years as housing prices remain high and infrastructure struggles to keep up.

“What’s starting to happen now is that we’re starting to see Canadians, rightly or wrongly, are connecting a few issues to immigration,” he said.

'Hell no, we won’t go!': International students demand to remain in Canada after work permits expire



In Brampton, Ont., international students from India demonstrate, demanding to remain in Canada — even if their work permits expire.https://t.co/TM4Yl3xl5W — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) June 24, 2024

According to the polling, 78% of Canadians think mass immigration is contributing to the housing shortage and 76% believe it's having an impact on health care.

The polling also showed that only 26% of Canadians believe the government does a sufficient job in vetting new immigrants.

The Liberals have faced strong criticism after it was recently revealed that an ISIS terrorist was able to immigrate to Canada and gain citizenship after allegedly participating in a gruesome propaganda video for the terrorist group.

Ahmed Fouad Mostafa Eldidi, 61, and his 26-year-old son were arrested in the Greater Toronto Area shortly before they were allegedly planning to carry out a terrorist attack.

Poilievre calls out the Liberals' disastrous mistake of allowing an ISIS terrorist to immigrate to Canada.



"We will also secure our borders to make sure that never again do accused ISIS terrorists get into our country and become citizens of Canada." https://t.co/TXq29qiryW pic.twitter.com/36r11cptTW — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) August 29, 2024

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre has pledged to decrease the rate of Canada's population growth and match it with the available housing and infrastructure if he becomes prime minister.

“We have to have smaller population growth, there’s no question about it,” Poilievre explained Thursday during a press conference.

“We need to have a growth rate that is below the growth in housing, health care and employment,” he said.

The Conservatives currently lead the Liberals in federal polling by approximately 20 points, and Poilievre has called on NDP leader Jagmeet Singh to force an election this fall.