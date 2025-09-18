New book teaches kids the importance of free speech

Freedom of speech is one of the crucial concepts that underpins Western society and is something liberty-oriented Canadians should be teaching kids from an early age.

However, the concept can be difficult to explain to young audiences, which is where Christine Van Geyn, a lawyer and civil liberties advocate with the Canadian Constitutional Foundation, is hoping to fill the gap.

Now a published children's author, Christine joined The Ezra Levant Show to discuss her new book, Maple's Garden: A Canadian Freedom of Speech Story.

“No time is better than right now to talk about the importance of freedom of expression, freedom of speech,” Christine said, noting the prevalence of books touching on this topic in the United States.

“We're really, sadly, lacking that in Canada,” she told Ezra. Working on her book, she found many addressing the issue in Canada were “either too complicated or just got basic principles wrong.”

One notable example Christine highlighted was suggesting rights were granted by the government.

“At a fundamental level, that's really wrong,” she said. “We did not gain the right to freedom of speech because Pierre Elliot Trudeau bestowed it upon us. It's a right that we have by virtue of being a human being.”

This freedom should be a neutral issue, Christine explained, describing it as a “fundamental core part of Western civilization.” However, the concept “doesn't pass itself down generation by generation,” she cautioned.

“We need to teach these values to our children, and I fear we're not doing that. That's why I wanted to write this book.”

Pre-order your copy of Maple's Garden: A Canadian Freedom of Speech Story from Amazon or at major book retailers across the country.