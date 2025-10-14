New documentary 'Making a Killing' challenges residential school narrative

British Columbia's upstart new conservative party, One B.C., has produced a new documentary title “Making a Killing,” which challenges the narrative surrounding allegations of “mass graves” at the Kamloops Indian Residential School and the broader “reconciliation industry” that has formed in Canada.

In addition to One B.C. Leader Dallas Brodie, the film features others, like professor Frances Widdowson and Rebel News' Drea Humphrey, who have worked to expose myths surrounding the mainstream narrative.

On Monday's Thanksgiving episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Brodie, Widdowson and Humphrey joined Ezra Levant for a discussion on the new documentary and the narratives surrounding Canada's history with residential schools.

“There are huge, vested interests that want to keep this truth down, and do not want voices like mine, Drea's, Frances's, anybody's to be heard,” Brodie explained. “They will stop at nothing, they will call you every name in the book,” in an effort to shut down criticism, she said.

However, “know when they're calling me names, they can't make the argument politically,” the One B.C. leader added. “Let's get past the name calling and let's talk about the issues.”

Professor Widdowson is no stranger to these sorts of tactics, having faced down a mob of protesters during a recent stop at the University of Winnipeg, where her and her videographer were assaulted.

Efforts to “demonize people and prevent them from examining the evidence which is associated with these claims” are key tactics for those in the “Aboriginal industry,” Widdowson said. But exposing the truth about the Kamloops residential school is what will collapse the “house of cards” surrounding this narrative.

The Kamloops narrative is one Rebel's Drea Humphrey has followed closely, having produced a documentary on the subject after claims of mass graves first surfaced — only to later be walked back, referred to as “anomalies” detected by ground-penetrating radar.

“Sadly, still so many people don't know that simple truth,” she said during the panel discussion. “The closer we get to truth on this issue,” she continued, “the more hostile it gets,” highlighting efforts to stop her speaking engagements.

“I'll say it again: it's good news that not just at Kamloops, but also at the over 100 bands that have made similar claims of these nefarious graves, not a single body has been discovered today.”