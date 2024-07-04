New right-wing alliance formed by Austrian, Czech, and Hungarian parties
The leaders are aiming to create the largest nationalist group in European Parliament.
The leaders of Austria's Freedom Party (FPÖ), Czechia's ANO, and Hungary's Fidesz announced the formation of a new right-wing coalition at a joint press conference in Vienna on Sunday.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, former Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš, and Austrian opposition leader Herbert Kickl expressed their ambition to attract more members and become the dominant nationalist force in the European Parliament, Remix News reports.
"Today we are creating a political formation that will 'forge ahead' and very quickly become the strongest grouping and largest faction of the European right," Orbán stated, predicting rapid growth for the alliance.
The coalition has adopted a "Patriots' manifesto" outlining their ideals and objectives. Orbán emphasized the need for change in European politics, citing economic crises, diminishing global influence, and persistent threats of terrorism and migration. He also criticized the European liberal elites' handling of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
Herbert Kickl, President of the FPÖ, described the day as historic, announcing the group's intention to initiate political change at the European Parliament's inaugural session in Strasbourg on July 16. He advocated for a Europe that preserves national sovereignty and opposes the concept of a European superstate.
Andrej Babiš focused on EU environmental policy, calling for a balance between ecological concerns and economic development to maintain the bloc's competitiveness. He stressed the importance of finding solutions that are technically sound, economically viable, and socially just.
The formation of this alliance represents a significant consolidation of right-wing forces in European politics, potentially reshaping the balance of power within EU institutions.
