New York City's migrant crisis costs soar past $5 billion

AP Photo/David R. Martin

New York City has spent over $5 billion managing an unprecedented surge of nearly 200,000 migrants since mid-2022, making it the most affected city in the nation as it grapples with the ongoing border situation, the Washington Examiner reports.

According to the city's Humanitarian Crisis Response Tracker, New York expended $4.8 billion from July to June in the 2023 and 2024 fiscal years. An additional $112 million has likely been spent since the start of fiscal 2025 on July 1, based on a recent analysis by the New York Post.

The city's expenditures more than doubled in 2024, reaching $3.43 billion compared to $1.45 billion in 2023. Housing, rent, and initial outfitting costs accounted for the largest portion of spending at nearly $2 billion. Services and supplies cost an additional $1.9 billion, while information technology and administrative expenses totaled $488 million. The city also faced $345 million in food costs and $124 million in medical expenses.

Initially operating under its Right to Shelter law, which guaranteed a bed to anyone in need, the city has since imposed limits on how long people can stay in city-funded housing due to the overwhelming numbers. The surge in New York was partly driven by Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott's initiative to provide free bus transportation for migrants from Texas border towns. Since April 2022, Texas has sent approximately 45,900 migrants to New York, about one-fifth of the total arrivals. Justin Trudeau brushes off New York sending illegal migrants to Roxham Rd, describing it as "irregular migration" and says Canada "needs to make sure we're supporting people as they come through while discouraging them from doing that at the same time."https://t.co/VIYRccnaoE pic.twitter.com/WZO6ivD41n — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) February 22, 2023 While the number of migrants crossing the southern border has decreased significantly since its peak last December, cities across the country, including New York, continue to grapple with the long-term impact of this unprecedented influx.