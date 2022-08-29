New York professor mandates masks, despite university lifting mask mandate on campus

The self-proclaimed queer feminist professor at the State University of New York at New Paltz requires mask wearing on her syllabus in order to participate in lectures, despite the university lifting the mandate. She claims not wearing one is racist and ableist.

Building #mask wearing into my syllabi—tied right to the learning outcomes,” wrote the professor on Twitter.

Indeed, Jessica N. Pabón is a feminist performance studies scholar. She is also, according to her website, an Associate Professor of Women’s, Gender, and Sexuality Studies.

The current non-official syllabus states the following when it comes to mask-wearing policies in her class:

“Though university policy states that we are “mask optional” (barring medical settings on campus), we can not provide an equitable and just atmosphere for learning if we are not protecting one another by masking. Refusing to mask indoors is a manifestation of ableism and racism, an exercise of individual privilege that tells the most vulnerable that their health does not matter.”

On August 12, in response to the CDC modifying its recommendations in regards to COVID-19 and masks, Pabón wrote that she believes they are ableists and racists. “I *do* believe the CDC's covid recs have been/are/will be ableist and racist in service to capitalism. If you don't, ask the folks still in lockdown for fear of infection, the folks of color at most risk of contracting disease b/c they're essential workers…”

The new syllabus has not yet been approved, and is not the official one that will be distributed to students. She stated it requires re-wording. 

