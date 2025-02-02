New Zealand rejects 'fake news' report on denying visas to IDF soldiers

New Zealand’s Foreign Minister Winston Peters has dismissed allegations that the country is denying visas to Israeli reservists, calling the reports “fake news” and demanding corrections from media outlets.

Peters was responding to U.S. Senator Ted Cruz, who criticised New Zealand over claims that Israeli visitors were being questioned about their military service and potentially denied entry.

“It’s difficult to treat New Zealand as a normal ally within the American alliance system when they denigrate and punish Israeli citizens for defending themselves and their country from Iranian-controlled terrorists,” Cruz posted on social media.

“Hamas didn’t just murder Israelis on October 7, but also American citizens. And Israel’s push to utterly eradicate Hamas is straightforwardly and deeply in America’s national security interests. New Zealand should be cooperating with Israel in its campaign rather than engaging in these self-indulgent leftwing attacks.”

This @haaretzcom story is fake news, Senator @TedCruz. We are demanding it be corrected.



Israelis do not need visitor visas to travel to New Zealand, let alone have to declare their military service.



And both New Zealand’s Chief Human Rights Commissioner and I - as Foreign… https://t.co/mhrx9pwHyw — Winston Peters (@NewZealandMFA) February 1, 2025

The controversy stemmed from reports in Haaretz and The Times of Israel, which suggested that Israelis of reserve service age applying for New Zealand tourist visas were being asked about their military status. Haaretz later deleted its tweet on the issue without explanation, but The Times of Israel has maintained its report, stating that “Those who answered affirmatively were required to complete detailed questionnaires about their military service,” and that at least one applicant was denied entry after disclosing their service.

New Zealand’s Immigration (INZ) Visa Director Jack Gilroy refuted the claims, stating, “The story referenced has incorrectly stated that INZ declined a visitor visa based on their military service. INZ has not enacted any new policies for processing visitor visa applications from Israeli or Palestinian nationals. To be clear, military service is not grounds alone to decline visa applications.”

Gilroy clarified that visa denials for Israeli nationals were due to applicants failing to meet standard requirements. “The declined visitor visa applications we have identified for Israeli nationals have been because the applicants did not demonstrate that they meet the standard requirements to show that they are genuine applicants, such as providing proof of ties to their home country, reasons for their stay, or evidence of their travel plans.”

Peters also condemned a campaign by the New Zealand-based “Palestine Solidarity Network,” which urged locals to report Israeli soldiers visiting the country. “And both New Zealand’s Chief Human Rights Commissioner and I – as Foreign Minister – have made clear that the so-called ‘genocide hotline’ is dangerous, antisemitic nonsense,” he wrote. “New Zealanders are a friendly people – and Israelis are very welcome to visit New Zealand. Many do so under our visitor visa waiver program.”

INZ confirmed that since the Israel-Hamas conflict began, it has implemented measures to ensure “consistency and priority allocation” for applications from affected regions, but reiterated that no new policies targeting Israeli reservists have been introduced.