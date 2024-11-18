Newcomers, non-whites are ‘unhappy’ with their lives in Canada, poll finds

A new Angus Reid poll has established that a significant percentage of newcomers are not pleased with their current lives in Canada.

Of 1,600 Canadians surveyed, three in five (61%) were either “very happy” or “pretty happy,” with those over 55 among the happiest at 68%.

That trends downward among non-white (52%) and new Canadians, says the poll, with more people claiming to be “not too happy” or “not happy at all” than a decade ago.

Angus Reid observed a growing ethnic split in its findings, with 33% of white Canadians reportedly “unhappy” compared to 45% of non-whites.

One-third (35%) of people born in Canada were also unsatisfied, a 10-percentage point drop from immigrants (45%) living in Canada for less than 20 years.

Shachi Kurl, president of Angus Reid and a daughter to Indian immigrants, appeared unfazed by the findings.

“To uproot yourself from your home country, to try to reestablish yourself in a new country, not only financially and professionally but also socially, it’s not easy,” she told the National Post.

However, Kurl notes general happiness should increase the longer people stay in Canada.

However, a separate but related report found that 5.1% of newcomers and established immigrants, who arrived between 1982 and 2017, left Canada within five years. That jumps to one in six within 20 years of residency.

“While some immigrants may have planned to leave Canada at some point, emigration may also attest to the difficulties many immigrants encounter in integrating into the Canadian labour market or society,” the study reads.

The House of Commons on February 13 supported a non-binding Bloc Québécois motion urging a federal review of immigration planning “based on the integration capacity.”

Those permitted entry through investor and entrepreneur categories are more likely to emigrate, it said, with relatively few becoming citizens after living in Canada for more than a decade.

As a result, more and more immigrants believe the Canadian dream has died, returning to their homeland or going elsewhere.

Refugees and less educated newcomers were more likely to stay in Canada.

A study published by McGill University found that a staggering number of Canadians are also leaving the country as well for better opportunities and a more manageable cost of living.

Regarding the overall drop in happiness, Kurl cited the ongoing affordability crisis and “the trailing effects on post-pandemic isolation.”

“We have not come out of that entirely,” she said. “Who knows how long it will take?”

But nearly half (43%) of “recent immigrants,” who emigrated as early as 2005, are dissatisfied with their quality of life, says a recent Statistics Canada survey.

More established immigrants and those born in Canada experience less financial hardship (29%) overall, researchers found.

According to in-house research by the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA), newcomers believe “taxes in Canada are expensive,” reported Blacklock’s Reporter.

They emphasized the need to keep as much of their income as possible, the report noted.

Last year, the average Canadian family of two or more people paid $64,610 in taxes, representing 46.1% of their annual gross income ($140,106). In 2022, the average family paid 45.2% of its income to the government.