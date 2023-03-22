Niagara Health fires staffer over vax mandate despite being exempt since 2014

By Drea Humphrey Stop Medical Silencing Doctors, scientists, politicians, and all medical researchers and professionals MUST be allowed to provide their professional opinions without fear of professional consequences. 38,583 signatures

Goal: 50,000 Signatures Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Address (Street, City, State, Postal Code) Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Secure

Robin Bigger was discarded by administrative staff at Niagara Health in April 2022, despite having a religious vaccine refusal form signed in 2014 as part of her hiring contract.

As a married mother of four, Bigger had been employed by Niagara Health for nearly a decade when she was terminated due to the denial of a sincerely held religious exemption to all vaccinations — not just the novel COVID injection.

Bigger worked in medical device processing, a position that had no direct patient contact. She was responsible for sanitizing medical equipment between procedures such as getting stitches or having a baby.

Bigger was hired by Niagara Health in 2014 with a documented religious vaccine exemption on her file; it was part of her hiring contract.

In light of COVID-19, it no longer holds merit.

Ontario instituted Directive 6 in late summer of 2021 under the advice of Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore. While it always stipulated accommodation for vaccine exemptions, it also laid the groundwork for institutions to disregard said exemptions and institute indiscriminate vaccine mandates instead.

And conflict of interest riddled vaccine pusher Dr. Moore enabled this behaviour.

Kieran Moore, Ontario's chief medical officer of health, thinks the idea of segregating university students based on vaccine status "makes sense."



If you don't think it makes sense, sign our petition against ideas like this: https://t.co/ZrKx5CEq6f pic.twitter.com/Qp1ZJpHSe8 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) August 11, 2021

After months of fear and reinforcement of such aggressive discriminatory measures from government bureaucrats and health necromancers, Niagara Health announced their vaccine mandate in October of 2021, which would take effect January 27 2022.

Oddly, on January 6 they postponed the firing of their unvaccinated staff.

After one year of hospital staff dancing with desolate emergency departments in their midst, it was only after the miraculous injections rolled out that they became overwhelmed.

Dr. @zchagla says the medical profession was “traumatized by what happened in January, February & March 2021,”



Those were first 3 months post the miraculous vaccine roll out in Canada



What happened?pic.twitter.com/a1d247IWVT — Tamara Ugolini 🇨🇦 (@TamaraUgo) September 26, 2022

https://twitter.com/RichidsCoulter/status/1571949632065765376/photo/1

The real-world data was contradicting the narrative of “safe and effective,” which is why places like Public Health Ontario stopped publishing datasets on hospitalizations, cases and death rates based on vaccination status in the summer of 2022.

And despite the fact that Bigger’s signed employment contract involved a vaccine exemption pre-dating COVID, her employer went full health authoritarian. Even still, she tried to jump through all of the hoops to obtain a religious exemption.

Bigger requested procedural information and asked for clarification on how she could ensure her paperwork met the administrators threshold. Niagara Health wanted all of Bigger's information but would not share or clarify their own.

Bigger’s request was denied on the grounds that her request did not meet “the threshold for the requested exemption.”

Rebel News reached out to the media contact for Niagara Health, Erica Bajer, with requests for clarification including a copy of the current COVID-19 vaccine policy, what science was used to determine its stance that COVID-19 vaccines reduce illness and/or severe outcomes, how long the policy would remain in place and how many exemption requests were approved.

In addition to the above, Rebel News questioned how this policy aligns with the diversity, equity and inclusion goals of Niagara Health.

No one responded at the time of publication of this report.

Bigger is left grappling with mounting legal bills as she files both a human rights tribunal case for religious discrimination and goes through the grievance process with her union for wrongful dismissal, for which she is crowdfunding to help offset the cost of litigation.