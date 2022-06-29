Nicola Sturgeon of Scotland proposes new independence referendum in 2023

AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib﻿

Nicola Sturgeon, first minister and leader of the Scottish National Party has proposed another date for a referendum on the independence of Scotland, to be held on October 19, 2023.

In order for the process to work, Nicola Sturgeon has written a letter to Prime Minister Boris Johnson to ask for “formal consent” for the referendum to go ahead.

Boris Johnson has commented on Nicola Sturgeon’s formal consent letter, saying:

"We'll study it very carefully and respond properly. I think the focus of the country should be on building a stronger economy. That's what we're doing. I certainly think that we'll have a stronger economy and a stronger country together."

Scotland voted on the matter once before back in 2014 to determine whether Scotland should be an independent country. In the 2014 referendum, 1,617,989 (44.7%) people voted yes in favour of independence and 2,001,926 (55.3%) voted no, to stay within the United Kingdom.

Nicola Sturgeon said in a statement: