Nine years of Trudeau has ruined Canada's international reputation
Ezra Levant says that under Trudeau, Canada has 'become marginalized' with the country now being 'regarded as unserious.'
Watch new episodes of The Ezra Levant Show every weeknight when you become a subscriber to RebelNews+. Sign up and start your free trial today!
World leaders, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, gathered in New York this week for the United Nations annual general meeting.
On Wednesday night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra checked in from outside the United Nations headquarters, sharing his thoughts on Trudeau's remarks and how Canada's international status has changed after nine years of Trudeau's Liberal government at the helm.
As a mid-sized nation, Canada will only ever be “so important,” Ezra said. We're not going to challenge larger nations, like China, Japan, Russia or the United States for largest economy, nor will we ever compare to the largest countries in terms of population.
But Canada used to be viewed as a morally respectable nation, something that Ezra says has been squandered under Trudeau's watch:
And when it comes to the moral authority of Canada, I think that's been particularly squandered under Justin Trudeau.
I guess what I'm saying is, at the best of times Canada punches above our weight and is a proud member of the G7, even though statistically speaking we wouldn't be in the top seven countries just measured by our GDP.
But I think under Trudeau we've become marginalized, and I think the country is regarded as unserious. [Former Conservative prime minister] Stephen Harper, whether you like him or not, was treated seriously.
Start your free trial
Access exclusive members only RebelNews+ shows, event footage, and documentariesSubscribe
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.