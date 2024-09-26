Nine years of Trudeau has ruined Canada's international reputation

Watch new episodes of The Ezra Levant Show every weeknight when you become a subscriber to RebelNews+. Sign up and start your free trial today!

World leaders, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, gathered in New York this week for the United Nations annual general meeting.

On Wednesday night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra checked in from outside the United Nations headquarters, sharing his thoughts on Trudeau's remarks and how Canada's international status has changed after nine years of Trudeau's Liberal government at the helm.

As a mid-sized nation, Canada will only ever be “so important,” Ezra said. We're not going to challenge larger nations, like China, Japan, Russia or the United States for largest economy, nor will we ever compare to the largest countries in terms of population.

But Canada used to be viewed as a morally respectable nation, something that Ezra says has been squandered under Trudeau's watch: