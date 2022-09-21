No confirmed COVID transmission on flights, trains, says Trudeau government

The admission was provided by Liberal MP Adam van Koeverden to Conservative MP Garnett Genuis in response to the following question in the House:

Mr. Garnett Genuis:

With regard to COVID-19 transmission within Canada:

(a) how many Canadians are known to have contracted COVID-19 while on a domestic flight

(i) between July 1, 2020, and July 1, 2021,

(ii) between July 1, 2021, and October 29, 2021,

(iii) between October 30, 2021, and November 29, 2021,

(iv) since November 30, 2021;

(b) how many Canadians are known to have contracted COVID-19 while in an airport

(i) between July 1, 2020, and July 1, 2021,

(ii) between July 1, 2021, and October 29, 2021,

(iii) between October 30, 2021, and November 29, 2021,

(iv) since November 30, 2021;

(c) how many Canadians are known to have contracted COVID-19 while on a VIA Rail train

(i) between July 1, 2020, and July 1, 2021,

(ii) between July 1, 2021, and October 29, 2021,

(iii) between October 30, 2021, and November 29, 2021,

(iv) since November 30, 2021; and

(d) how many Canadians are known to have contracted COVID-19 while in a VIA Rail train station

(i) between July 1, 2020, and July 1, 2021,

(ii) between July 1, 2021, and October 29, 2021,

(iii) between October 30, 2021, and November 29, 2021,

(iv) since November 30, 2021?

Mr. Adam van Koeverden (Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Health and to the Minister of Sport, Lib.):

Mr. Speaker, collective efforts by governments at all levels in gathering, sharing and analyzing data have allowed Canada to monitor and report on numbers and trends and make evidence-based public health decisions to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

There is no circumstance in which a public health authority can confirm with certainty the location in which an individual contracts COVID-19. The Public Health Agency of Canada, PHAC, cannot confirm cases of transmission of COVID-19 while on board a flight, in an airport, on a train or in a train station.