'No future for oil and gas,' declares Bloc Quebecois leader

“There's no future for oil and gas in Quebec and probably everywhere,” Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet declared following Monday's federal election.

But is that what Quebecers actually want? Polling prior to the election suggested support for pipeline projects was on the rise in La belle province.

On Wednesday's Rebel Roundup livestream, hosts Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle shared their reactions to Blanchet's bold proclamation.

The Bloc leader is “arbitrarily saying Quebec doesn't want oil and gas, and neither does anybody else” — something he's “completely wrong” about, said Lise. Referencing a comment from a Rebel Roundup viewer, Lise supported the idea of Quebecers taking the issue of pipelines and other energy projects to a referendum.

“There's no future for oil and gas in Quebec, except for Nigerian, Venezuelan, Saudi and Iranian oil being shipped up the St. Lawrence,” added Sheila, who said it sounded like the Bloc was given a “sweet deal” by the Carney Liberals in exchange for support in the House of Commons.

“It may take the people of Quebec taking this to a vote,” Lise responded. “Do you want to be prosperous, and do you want cheap and reliable energy? If so, we just need to get it from Alberta to you guys, which is a heck of a lot easier than getting it from Saudi Arabia or Nigeria.”