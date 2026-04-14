No issues with Anti-Hate Network funding, feds say following review

The federal government says it reviewed funding tied to the Canadian Anti-Hate Network and found no violations, despite allegations of political bias and links to extremist activism.

#REPORT: Federally subsidized group, Canadian Anti-Hate Network, co-founded by Liberal cabinet advisor Amira Elghawaby is hiring a journalist to give media information about their far-right critics. pic.twitter.com/74YlmktVtr — Canada Proud (@WeAreCanProud) September 24, 2025

In response to order paper question Q-908 from Conservative MP Rachael Thomas, the Department of Canadian Heritage confirmed it conducted an internal review after concerns were raised at a parliamentary committee.

Even the Liberals had concerns about funding the 'Canadian Anti-Hate Network' due to its obvious bias against 'certain religious groups'.



We all know Christianity is on CAHN's target list.



The Liberals were 'uncomfortable', but funded it, anyway.



They used CAHN's bias.



LOST… https://t.co/REsVuwtviD pic.twitter.com/JM1PvZ6cTj — Matt Alexander (@RealMattA_) December 12, 2025

That review relied on “publicly available information,” internal analysis, and consultations within the department. No external experts, agencies or independent investigators were consulted.

Rachael Thomas also question Guilbeailt about CultMTL and the taxpayer funded Anti Hate Network.



Guilbeallt "In the past, we have withdrawn funding from organizations which did not act in keeping with the federal government's values."



When Thomas returns to questions about… pic.twitter.com/tGpHKwWx9I — cbcwatcher (@cbcwatcher) September 25, 2025

Heritage officials said they examined whether the organization complied with the terms of its funding agreement and concluded it did, citing alignment with federal anti-racism policies and existing legal frameworks.

The department acknowledged the issue was flagged internally following committee testimony in September 2025, prompting a directive from the minister to investigate. However, officials ultimately determined there was no breach of the funding agreement.

Oversight of funded groups, the department said, is handled through standard reporting requirements, including financial statements and activity reports, with the option for audits up to five years after funding ends.

The government also noted it no longer has an active funding agreement with the organization.

Despite the allegations raised, the review resulted in no penalties, no changes to past funding decisions, and no external validation of the findings.