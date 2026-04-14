No issues with Anti-Hate Network funding, feds say following review

The internal probe into the Canadian Anti-Hate Network relied on public information and did not include outside consultations from experts, despite allegations of political bias levied against the federally funded organization.

Sheila Gunn Reid
  |   April 14, 2026   |   News   |   1 Comment

 

The federal government says it reviewed funding tied to the Canadian Anti-Hate Network and found no violations, despite allegations of political bias and links to extremist activism.

In response to order paper question Q-908 from Conservative MP Rachael Thomas, the Department of Canadian Heritage confirmed it conducted an internal review after concerns were raised at a parliamentary committee.

That review relied on “publicly available information,” internal analysis, and consultations within the department. No external experts, agencies or independent investigators were consulted.

Heritage officials said they examined whether the organization complied with the terms of its funding agreement and concluded it did, citing alignment with federal anti-racism policies and existing legal frameworks.

The department acknowledged the issue was flagged internally following committee testimony in September 2025, prompting a directive from the minister to investigate. However, officials ultimately determined there was no breach of the funding agreement.

Oversight of funded groups, the department said, is handled through standard reporting requirements, including financial statements and activity reports, with the option for audits up to five years after funding ends.

The government also noted it no longer has an active funding agreement with the organization.

Despite the allegations raised, the review resulted in no penalties, no changes to past funding decisions, and no external validation of the findings.

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Sheila Gunn Reid

Chief Reporter

Sheila Gunn Reid is the Alberta Bureau Chief for Rebel News and host of the weekly The Gunn Show with Sheila Gunn Reid. She's a mother of three, conservative activist, and the author of best-selling books including Stop Notley.

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  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2026-04-14 19:52:55 -0400 Flag
    Time for Alberta to leave doomed Canada. It might just be the shock those Laurentian grifters need to wake up their ideas.