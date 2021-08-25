No medical, religious exemptions: British Columbia's vaccine passport isn't a temporary measure

The lack of consideration for exemptions would mean that those who are unvaccinated would essentially be excluded from society, purely because they were unable or unwilling to receive a COVID vaccine.

  • By Rebel News
  • August 25, 2021

Remove Ads

British Columbia made the shocking decision that there would be no religious or medical exemptions for the province's vaccine mandate. The lack of consideration for exemptions would mean that those who are unvaccinated would essentially be excluded from society, purely because they were unable or unwilling to receive a COVID vaccine.

This brazen decision was the subject of Ezra's monologue on last night's edition of The Ezra Levant Show.

After reading through the numerous health issues that Pfizer lists as reasons not to take their COVID vaccine, Ezra said:

Pfizer says there are good medical reasons not to take their vaccine, and although their drug was approved for ages 16+ yesterday, that approval letter requires them to continue to do more testing to get to the bottom of heart inflammation and to study it's effects on pregnant women.

They have not finished testing the drug. So yeah, they'll tell you the reasons to be cautious but none of that cuts any ice with the B.C. government.

You can't take the vaccine? Too bad, so sad. Stay at home now. You're under house arrest, you're truly truly under lockdown like a prisoner — even if you're perfectly healthy.

Thanks to our RealReporters.ca supporters, Rebel News is offering all of our paywalled content — including this episode of The Ezra Levant Show — for FREE during the election! Go to RebelNewsPlus.com and sign up with code ELECTION to get free access until September 20.

British Columbia Canada lockdown COVID Vaccines COVID Passports
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
Rebel News Plus Redirect
  • By Rebel News

Watch full-length, in-depth, TV-style shows from your favorite Rebel reporters

Subscribe to RebelNews+
No Vaccine Passports Petition
  • By Rebel News

PETITION: No Vaccine Passports

82,743 signatures
Goal: 100,000 Signatures

Add signature

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.