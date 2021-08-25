No medical, religious exemptions: British Columbia's vaccine passport isn't a temporary measure
The lack of consideration for exemptions would mean that those who are unvaccinated would essentially be excluded from society, purely because they were unable or unwilling to receive a COVID vaccine.
British Columbia made the shocking decision that there would be no religious or medical exemptions for the province's vaccine mandate. The lack of consideration for exemptions would mean that those who are unvaccinated would essentially be excluded from society, purely because they were unable or unwilling to receive a COVID vaccine.
This brazen decision was the subject of Ezra's monologue on last night's edition of The Ezra Levant Show.
After reading through the numerous health issues that Pfizer lists as reasons not to take their COVID vaccine, Ezra said:
Pfizer says there are good medical reasons not to take their vaccine, and although their drug was approved for ages 16+ yesterday, that approval letter requires them to continue to do more testing to get to the bottom of heart inflammation and to study it's effects on pregnant women.
They have not finished testing the drug. So yeah, they'll tell you the reasons to be cautious but none of that cuts any ice with the B.C. government.
You can't take the vaccine? Too bad, so sad. Stay at home now. You're under house arrest, you're truly truly under lockdown like a prisoner — even if you're perfectly healthy.
- By Rebel News
