Notorious trans activist Deni Todorovic fronts court on property destruction charge

Notorious transgender activist Deni Todorovic, known for his controversial public outbursts, has shared his personal struggles with mental health while facing charges of property destruction involving his ex-partner.

Todorovic, a former Cosmopolitan style editor, appeared before Burwood Local Court following an incident where he allegedly damaged his ex-partner Mitchell Peter Latham's fence after the tumultuous Australian Fashion Week.

According to reports, the couple had recently celebrated their relationship with an Instagram video during this year's Mardi Gras festivities in March.

However, Todorovic's behavior had been making headlines, including brand disputes with Bonds and Seafolly, as well as allegations of flashing his genitals at journalists during the fashion week.

The Geelong native, claimed that the property destruction occurred during a mental health episode when he was struggling. Todorovic revealed that he had been admitted to a facility on the NSW South Coast involuntarily, following a suicide attempt.

Speaking outside the court, Todorovic emphasised the significance of mental health issues among the transgender community, stating that the suicide rate is 15 times higher for trans individuals.

"When you actually taunt a trans person, you are handing them a bullet," Todorovic expressed.

Acknowledging the loss of his ex-partner, whom he referred to as the "love of their life," Todorovic shared his grief and disclosed multiple suicide attempts.

However, he also expressed a commitment to therapy and treatment, describing the experience as "life changing."

As the legal proceedings continue, an apprehended violence order has been issued by the police for Latham's protection.

Todorovic, who wore two gold engagement rings, revealed future plans to pursue a fashion business degree and work on a second book.

The trans activist is scheduled to appear in court again on September 11.

If you know someone who needs help, contact:

Lifeline: 13 11 14 (call), 0477 131 114 (text) or lifeline.org.au

Domestic violence support: 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732) or 1800respect.org.au

Beyond Blue: 1300 224 636 or beyondblue.org.au

Kids Helpline: 1800 551 800 or kidshelpline.com.au

Mensline Australia: 1300 789 978