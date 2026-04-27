Nova Scotia MLA unleashes anti-parents' rights tirade in legislature

Nova Scotia Progressive Conservative MLA Brendan Maguire unleashed an extraordinary anti-parents’ rights tirade in the legislature, declaring that parents do not have rights over their own children and using his own traumatic childhood as justification for the sweeping claim.

During a heated exchange at Province House, Maguire blasted another MLA for citing the Canadian Alliance of Nova Scotia, accusing the group of anti-transgender views and “hate speech.” He mocked concerns about schools socially transitioning children without parental knowledge, calling the organization’s material “fear-mongering” and saying, “That entire site is fear-mongering.”

He also denounced the group’s criticism of provincial education and health policies, saying lawmakers should “make sure that it’s not filled with hate speech toward the LGBTQTI community” before quoting outside sources in the legislature.

But it was Maguire’s comments on parental authority that stunned the chamber.

“I’ll be damned if I’m going to stand here and listen to someone say that the parents deserve rights over a child. No, they don’t. They absolutely don’t,” Maguire said.

He went further, arguing that some parents permanently lose any moral claim to their children the moment they become abusive or neglectful.

“They lost the rights to us the moment they gave us up. And the moment they stopped being parents. That’s when they lost their rights,” he said.

Maguire recounted being removed from his own family and placed in foster care, describing repeated abuse in the home.

“My dad would come home drunk every night and beat the living hell out of us. And my mother. And when he wasn’t home, she was doing the same thing to us,” he said.

He said child removals are not undertaken lightly and rejected suggestions that parents casually “lose” custody through minor mistakes.

“It’s not like they say, ‘Oh, you missed dinner. Time to take the child,’” Maguire said, adding that Community Services works extensively to keep families together before intervention.

In one of the speech’s most personal moments, Maguire described his biological parents as “a sperm donor and an egg donor,” saying they abandoned him and his siblings after entering care.

Maguire is a longtime Nova Scotia MLA who began his career as a Liberal before crossing the floor in 2024 to join Progressive Conservative Premier Tim Houston. He has held several senior cabinet roles, including Community Services, and now serves as Minister of Education and Early Childhood Development, Minister of Advanced Education, and Government House Leader.