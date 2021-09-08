Nova Scotia's new Tory gov't intros vaccine passports starting Oct 4
As of Oct. 4, proof of full vaccination will be required for Nova Scotians who are 12 or older to participate in “discretionary, recreational or non-essential activities”.
Nova Scotia's newly elected Progressive Conservatives announced today that the province would go ahead with a COVID vaccine passport system, starting October 4.
Former Liberal premier Iain Rankin had promised a provincial vaccine certificate, the #ScotiaPass, on the campaign trail. After that announcement, Houston tweeted that he would meet with the province's Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang on August 18 to “determine the best way to manage COVID-19”.
The new COVID guidelines were posted on the government's website, clarifying that even children will be forced to present vaccine certificates in order to attend “discretionary, recreational or non-essential activities”:
As of Oct. 4, proof of full vaccination will be required for Nova Scotians who are 12 or older to participate in discretionary, recreational or non-essential activities such as dining out, going to a fitness facility, or going to a movie, theatre performance, concert or sporting event. The proof of vaccination requirement does not apply to children 11 years of age and under because they are not eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Children age 11 and under who attend these activities with a fully vaccinated adult will be allowed to participate.
Border measures demanding that visitors to the maritime province can only skip a mandatory two week quarantine by proving full vaccination status will remain in place.
Indoor masking, including in schools, will be phased out in the next few days.
The province also announced that they will be developing a “process” for people with medical conditions that prevent their ability to take the vaccine which will be detailed in the coming weeks.
- By Rebel News
