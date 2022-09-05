Novak Djokovic chooses bodily autonomy over vaccination and the US Open

On the latest episode of Rebel Roundup, Jeremy Loffredo joined David Menzies to talk about his recent visit to the US Open to ask attendees for their opinion on Novak Djokovic, who decided to skip the tournament because travelling to the United States requires proof of COVID vaccination.

Here's a bit of what Jeremy had to say:

“You don't have to be vaccinated to compete in the US Open. You need to be vaccinated to come and play at the US Open as a foreign player... it's less the tennis organization, they want him to play, he's a cash cow, he's a champion. It's more the Biden administration enforcing their border vaccine mandates.”

