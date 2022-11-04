NPR radio broadcast runs fully uncensored, gruesome abortion procedure

E-transfer (Canada):

An NPR radio station in Michigan aired an abortion on air Thursday morning, horrifying listeners with the gruesome sounds of an 11-week-old preborn fetus being sucked out of the womb with a vacuum.

The account was narrated by NPR reporter Katie Wells, who detailed the procedure, which was undergone by an unnamed woman at an abortion clinic in Detroit called Northland Family Planning.

“Most patients are partially awake during the procedures, they get IV medication for pain and anxiety,” the reporter said. “The lights are dimmed, there’s soothing music, it actually feels a lot like a childbirth, in a medical gown, your bare legs and stirrups, and a person next to you, saying, ‘You can do this,’” Wells said of the grisly 11-minute broadcast.

I almost didn't want to tweet this but it's something everyone needs to know. NPR on the radio this morning played audio of a woman getting an abortion. You can hear the vacuum turning on, crying, moaning, and the doctor telling her it's done.



Warning: It's tough to listen to. pic.twitter.com/nlSNz0m5Ka — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 3, 2022

While the procedure goes on, a staffer informs the woman to “just keep breathing,” as the fetus is sucked out of her body with a vacuum.

Upon completion, someone in the room can be heard cheering on the woman, saying, “You did it!”

After the procedure ends, the woman thanks the abortion providers.

“Abortion clinics are almost always closed to press. But a group of MI clinics generously allowed us to embed with them, b/c abortion rights are on the ballot in Michigan this Nov. But for the Drs, staff and patients we met there, none of this was about politics,” wrote Wells during her investigation of the procedures.

Abortion clinics are almost always closed to press. But a group of MI clinics generously allowed us to embed with them, b/c abortion rights are on the ballot in Michigan this Nov. But for the drs, staff and patients we met there, none of this was about politics. — Kate Wells (@KateLouiseWells) October 26, 2022

“For the patients who allowed us into their lives (and their procedures), it’s about whether they can escape an abusive partner. Or support the kids they already have. Or finish school, or keep their jobs. We’re going to take you inside this clinic,” the reporter added.

Wells’ lengthy story detailing abortions in Michigan chronicles several accounts of women who have had the procedure done in the state, including an account of a woman from Ohio who traveled to Michigan to have an abortion after Ohio enacted a ban on most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.