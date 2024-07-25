NSW primary schools to get woke 'paradigm shift' curriculum overhaul

New South Wales primary schools are set to undergo major woke curriculum changes by 2027, introducing lessons on sexual consent, human anatomy, and a stronger focus on Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

These controversial reforms mark the first comprehensive overhaul of the NSW school curriculum in three decades.

The NSW Education Standards Authority (NESA) is currently in the "consultation and release" phase of the new syllabuses, with a two-year planning and preparation period anticipated before classroom implementation.

The most significant changes will be seen in the Human Society and its Environment (HSIE) syllabus, where kindergarten to Year 1 students will delve into ancient histories.

Previously, these young students learned about family history and past lifestyles; now, they will explore stories, myths, and legends from ancient China, Egypt, Greece, and Rome.

The new HSIE curriculum aims to broaden students' knowledge of Aboriginal Peoples, highlighting 'sustainable practices' and 'interdependence with Country and Place.' NESA’s website states that students will develop an understanding of these practices and their historical and contemporary contexts.

The curriculum, split into four stages, will start with “Early Stage 1” and progress through stages one, two, and three. It will emphasise Aboriginal Dreaming Stories, Languages, and sustainable environmental practices.

In Science and Technology, students will learn about Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander knowledge of plant and animal characteristics for survival and their use of natural materials.

Kindergarten students will begin learning about human body parts, previously not included in the curriculum. From Year 1, they will be taught to understand and respect consent.

The Personal Development, Health and Physical Education (PDHPE) curriculum claims to empower students with skills to 'promote wellbeing and maintain respectful relationships.'

Students will also participate in Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander games and activities, learning various physical skills and investigating physical activity opportunities in Australia.

NESA CEO Paul Martin described the curriculum reform as a "paradigm shift" in Australia, aimed at making the curriculum more understandable for parents.