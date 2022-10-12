Nuclear next? Attack on key Russian bridge escalates Ukraine conflict

On last night's episode of the Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discussed how a recent attack on a strategic bridge connecting Crimea to Russia has heightened tensions regarding the possible use of tactical nuclear weapons in the conflict.

Speaking about the bridge attack, Ezra said, "I found that shocking and audacious and bold. And I suppose it's the kind of thing you do when you are in total war, but I am deeply worried about the reaction that may come from Russia."

"This comes on the heels of another dramatic attack against Russian infrastructure. The explosion of their Nord Stream under-sea natural gas pipeline, which was detonated by a massive trove of explosives. No one has definitively taken credit or blame by that, but I think the conventional wisdom is that something so sophisticated and so major could only have been done by a government entity and the list of governments whose militaries could pull that off is quite limited," he added.

Ezra went on to say, "Unlike a traditional or conventional foe, Russia still has nuclear weapons. And an angry, embarassed, humiliated, rebuked Vladimir Putin still has access to those nuclear weapons. Whether it's a tactical weapon in the theatre of war or something else, I'm getting a little nervous about it."

