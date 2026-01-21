Nuked? Does a vile hater who glorifies terrorists have access to Ontario’s nuclear power plants?

Meet the illustrious and prolific Ihtesham Khan. Mr. Khan is an Integrated Nuclear Plant Design Engineer currently working for GE Vernova Hitachi Nuclear Energy in Markham, Ont. That means he very possibly has (or had) security clearance to access Darlington Nuclear Generating Station in Bowmanville, Ont., as well as several other nuclear power plants in the province.

And that’s a wee bit problematic given that Khan is a rabid antisemite who glorifies terrorists according to his public social media posts.

For starters, he’s a big fan boy of Yahya Sinwar, the not-so-dearly-departed terrorist who orchestrated the largest mass murderer of Jews since the Holocaust on Oct. 7, 2023. Indeed, learning of Sinwar’s assassination, Khan took to social media to write: “May Allah have mercy on the martyr.”

Khan also celebrates the murders of Israelis as seen in a post regarding a gunman opening fire in Tel-Aviv killing 10, writing in Arabic: “Praise to God.”

Khan also refers to Israelis as: “the most delusional pieces of trash to walk the Earth.”

In relation to the concentration camps in Nazi Germany, Khan downplays the gassing of Jews, saying this was “actually merciful” compared to the casualties of war in Gaza.

Khan, predictably, also hates the United States, noting that “America is the root of all problems in the world. It is literally the epicentre of all evil.” Yes, General Electric, the company employing Khan, is indeed an American corporation. But never mind…

It goes on; when anarchists throw Molotov cocktails at police, Khan not only approves of such violence but states that it “brings me inner peace.”

Of note, Khan is not exclusively a Jew-hater. He also refers to Indians as “pajeets” who “bathe in cow dung [with their] stinking asses.” And Khan has also publicly stated that God will be throwing all LGBT people in hell.

Such a charmer…

Here’s the crux of the matter: given that this radical Islamist may have security clearance to Ontario nuclear sites, people who are aware of Khan and his ideology note that this makes for a huge red flag.

Rebel News reached out to GE’s media relations department only to receive a bounce-back to our email requesting comment.

This prompted us to visit GE’s Markham office. Incredibly, no one was available to speak with us. And the front desk seemed to be far more concerned that we were filming our visit rather than having an Islamist on the payroll!

Nevertheless, we were assured by security that “somebody” would contact us “later.” Even though GE is a multi-billion-dollar corporation, nobody at the Markham office was aware of a media relations contact or anyone else in management that could speak with us. Weird.

And knock us down with a feather: three days after our visit, nobody at GE could be bothered to address the Khan matter with us.

That’s unfortunate, because we did have several questions, including:

1. Does GE screen employees who will have access to nuclear power plants?

2. What is GE’s response to Mr. Khan’s social media posts?

3. Do these posts violate your corporation’s code of conduct standards?

4. Does Mr. Khan indeed have access to nuclear sites?

5. If he does have access to nuclear sites, will this be reconsidered in the near future?

But again, it is radio silence from GE.

Thankfully however, Ontario Power Generation (OPG), an Ontario Crown corporation that is wholly owned by the Ontario government that generates about half of Ontario's electricity, is aware of Khan and recently issued the following statement:

“OPG is aware of deeply concerning online content posted by an individual employed by one of our contractors. Such views are in direct violation of OPG’s core values and business code of conduct. This individual has no role in OPG operations or access to sites or facilities and there is no safety or security risk to our operations. “We are treating this matter with the utmost seriousness and have initiated an investigation with the appropriate parties.”

In the final analysis, let us hope that Khan is indeed nowhere near a nuclear power plant given his hateful nature. Nuclear power and jihadis simply do not mix well.

In the meantime, we will contact OPG in the days ahead to find out how its investigation is proceeding. Nuclear power plants aside, we wouldn’t want the likes of Mr. Khan anywhere near a gas station…