WATCH: Nurse under investigation by B.C. college for public support of J.K. Rowling

On last night's episode of the Ezra Levant Show, we were joined by Amy Hamm, a nurse from British Columbia who is currently under investigation by the B.C. College of Nurses purportedly for her views on gender identity and her public support of the children's author J.K. Rowling.

Amy is facing an upcoming disciplinary hearing from the college, which along with thousands of other people who have sent her angry messages, has taken exception to Amy's positions on gender identity. The disciplinary hearing stems from an incident in which Amy purchased an "I Love J.K. Rowling" billboard in Vancouver.

As stated by Amy, "These people found out what I did for a living and they're trying to cancel me and take away my career because they disagree with my politics. To be clear, 100% of this investigation and upcoming disciplinary hearing is about what I do outside of work, I've never had a patient complaint ever. It's 100% about thought crimes that I've allegedly committed."

