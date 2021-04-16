Nurses protest censorship of differing opinions on COVID

By Rebel News AFTER YOUTUBE YouTube demonetized us, out of the blue, and now they've frozen our channel. We can be kicked off YouTube any day now. Sign up so we can contact you when we're deplatformed! Sign Up

Members of the group Canadian Frontline Nurses, along with a few hundred supporters, staged a protest outside the downtown Toronto office of the College of Nurses of Ontario recently.

Simply put, those nurses who offer a contrarian opinion to the way in which Wuhan virus protocols are being enacted are being told to stand down and shut up — or face dismissal, and perhaps even the removal of their nursing credentials.

Just ask Kristen Nagle, one of the speakers at the protest. Kristen was in Washington, D.C. to deliver a speech back on January 6. Apparently, her egregious sin in the eyes of the London hospital she worked at and the CNO was being in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Translation: she was ludicrously deemed to be part of the “insurrection” movement — even though she was nowhere near the U.S. Capitol that day.

Kristen was eventually fired for “wrong-speak” pertaining to such issues as the COVID-19 vaccine. Currently, the College of Nurses of Ontario is reviewing her actions and might even penalize her by stripping her of her nursing credentials, preventing Kristen from ever working as a nurse again.

But the demonstration was more than people venting about cancel culture. Indeed, Kristen announced that Canadian Frontline Nurses is now in the process of filing a class action lawsuit against the College of Nurses of Ontario. We wish them well. After all, the CNO seems to be less of a governing body pertaining to nursing these days, and more of a vindictive Orwellian organization that is completely intolerant of contrarian opinions.

Postscript: we reached out to the CNO for comment, but alas, the doors to their headquarters remained locked. It also appears that the “nurse-aucrats” at the CNO are all cowering with fear within their personal homes, given that the only sight of life we spotted at CNO HQ was a solitary security guard who was also too terrified to come to the door.