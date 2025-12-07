NUTS: Hamilton man receives ticket for feeding peanuts to a squirrel

Hamilton is enduring the worst crime wave in its history. Yet, a man giving a peanut to a rodent is intolerable and must be punished via a $100 fine?

David Menzies
  |   December 07, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

You may be aware of the surveillance saga pertaining to Hamilton, Ont., resident Dan Myles.

This story goes back to September, when Myles was ordered to take down the 10 security cameras erected on the outside of his house.

Of note, nobody in the neighbourhood (with the exception of one cantankerous Karen) has a problem with Dan’s cameras. And Hamilton Police love the cameras, given that footage obtained by the cameras helped them solve crimes, including homicides. And yet, Hamilton Bylaw stubbornly maintains that Dan’s cameras are offside.

Myles maintains the neighbour who doesn’t like the cameras has ties at City Hall, and this is what’s moving the needle on this issue.

And it would appear that Bylaw has a vendetta against Myles.

Case in point: Myles showed us a $100 ticket he received a while back. His crime? He fed a squirrel a peanut.

We’re not making this up.

Think about that: Hamilton is enduring the worst crime wave in its history. There are homeless encampments everywhere. Yet, a man giving a peanut to a rodent is intolerable and must be punished via a $100 fine?

Plus, because Myles did not pay the original fine within the allotted 15 days, the penalty is now $218.02.

Unbelievable.

Of note, Myles says he will never pay the fine for his “offence”. Just as he has no plans whatsoever to remove his video surveillance cameras.

In the final analysis, the staffers at Hamilton Bylaw need to give their heads a shake. We’re certain there are so many real problems that deserve their attention. Going after a law-abiding citizen for feeding a squirrel a single peanut? That is NUTS!

