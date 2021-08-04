“NY politics is a SEWER!”: Pamela Geller on Andrew Cuomo's Harassment of Women

  • By Rebel News
  • August 04, 2021

Remove Ads

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Pamela Geller joined Ezra to talk about the news from the New York Attorney General Letitia James that Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women and violated both federal and state laws.

Here's a bit of what Pamela had to say:

“There were 179 witnesses that testified in this investigation.

“Letitia James, who has made it her career to chase President Trump — she wants his tax returns... — is not indicting. 

“She says she believes this woman, they provided a report with ample proof, ample evidence, if not her — who? ”

You can follow Pamela at the GellerReport.com.

This is just an excerpt from the full Ezra Levant Show.

To watch the whole thing, become a premium subscriber to RebelNews+.

Gender New York
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
Rebel News Plus Redirect
  • By Rebel News

Watch full-length, in-depth, TV-style shows from your favorite Rebel reporters

Subscribe to RebelNews+

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.