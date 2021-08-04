“NY politics is a SEWER!”: Pamela Geller on Andrew Cuomo's Harassment of Women

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Pamela Geller joined Ezra to talk about the news from the New York Attorney General Letitia James that Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women and violated both federal and state laws.

Here's a bit of what Pamela had to say:

“There were 179 witnesses that testified in this investigation. “Letitia James, who has made it her career to chase President Trump — she wants his tax returns... — is not indicting. “She says she believes this woman, they provided a report with ample proof, ample evidence, if not her — who? ”

