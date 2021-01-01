NYC mayor slammed for dancing in empty Times Square

Mayor Bill De Blasio has enacted stringent lockdown policies on the citizens of New York City, calling for the shuttering of dine-in restaurant services and numerous other prohibitions that have significantly impacted the wallets of the city's residents. Despite his calls for a strict lockdown, the mayor had no problem dancing in the emptied-out New York Times Square with his wife on New Year’s Eve.

Despite the constant criticism De Blasio receives on social media for his strict lockdowns, the mayor had no qualms about posting a video of his antics on Twitter. De Blasio and his wife Chirlane McCray danced to Frank Sinatra’s “New York, New York”, as the camera panned around, showing a nearly empty city square.

As with most of his actions, the New York mayor was swiftly condemned on social media by commentators on social media, both liberal and conservative alike.

New York residents condemned De Blasio’s actions as tone-deaf and shockingly indecent.  

Formally dubbed “the city that never sleeps,” New York City was almost completely emptied of life on New Year’s Eve -- an observation that was in remarkable contrast to the activity in Wuhan, China, from where the coronavirus originated.

In New York City, the annual celebrations were banned and restaurants were closed to indoor dining, in addition, the city enacted a 10 PM curfew, preventing New Yorkers from celebrating the New Year outdoors. Authorities advised residents to stay home and watch the countdown on TV, which allowed them to watch De Blasio and his wife celebrate the New Year alone in Times Square and treat it as his own personal dance floor.

Even CNN’s coverage of the annual event was not without its criticism of De Blasio, host Andy Cohen slammed the mayor while downing multiple bottles of liquor.

“That's how I felt when I saw Mayor de Blasio dancing just now,” Cohen remarked. “I just don't need to see that at the beginning of 2021! Do something with this city! Honestly, get it together!”

 

