NYC mayor slammed for dancing in empty Times Square

Daily Caller / Gary Hershorn-Pool/Getty Images

Mayor Bill De Blasio has enacted stringent lockdown policies on the citizens of New York City, calling for the shuttering of dine-in restaurant services and numerous other prohibitions that have significantly impacted the wallets of the city's residents. Despite his calls for a strict lockdown, the mayor had no problem dancing in the emptied-out New York Times Square with his wife on New Year’s Eve.

Despite the constant criticism De Blasio receives on social media for his strict lockdowns, the mayor had no qualms about posting a video of his antics on Twitter. De Blasio and his wife Chirlane McCray danced to Frank Sinatra’s “New York, New York”, as the camera panned around, showing a nearly empty city square.

As with most of his actions, the New York mayor was swiftly condemned on social media by commentators on social media, both liberal and conservative alike.

"Stay at home, save lives" oh and you're not allowed to go to church. Unless you're De Blasio, then you can do anything you want. pic.twitter.com/6UDXSAxEqW — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) January 1, 2021

New York residents condemned De Blasio’s actions as tone-deaf and shockingly indecent.

On behalf of all New Yorkers and people who were told to stay home on New Years Eve.... GO FUCK YOURSELF! — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) January 1, 2021

The nerve of this guy. Dancing in Times Square with the rest of us are struggling to survive. — 🍃🌸🌸flatcat (Jessica)🌸🌸🍃 (@fIatcat65) January 1, 2021

I've always heard that while the Titanic was sinking the band played on. I guess I thought that was odd but I'd never heard of anyone on the stricken vessel DANCING to it. That's what this essentially is. — NeoUnrealist (@NeoUnrealist) January 1, 2021

Formally dubbed “the city that never sleeps,” New York City was almost completely emptied of life on New Year’s Eve -- an observation that was in remarkable contrast to the activity in Wuhan, China, from where the coronavirus originated.

One of these photos show how Wuhan, China celebrated New Year’s Eve.



The other shows Times Square New York City.



Can you tell which one is a Communist Country?



(h/t @KelemenCari) pic.twitter.com/9aYpNrkQu9 — Dr. David Samadi, MD (@drdavidsamadi) January 1, 2021

In New York City, the annual celebrations were banned and restaurants were closed to indoor dining, in addition, the city enacted a 10 PM curfew, preventing New Yorkers from celebrating the New Year outdoors. Authorities advised residents to stay home and watch the countdown on TV, which allowed them to watch De Blasio and his wife celebrate the New Year alone in Times Square and treat it as his own personal dance floor.

Even CNN’s coverage of the annual event was not without its criticism of De Blasio, host Andy Cohen slammed the mayor while downing multiple bottles of liquor.

“That's how I felt when I saw Mayor de Blasio dancing just now,” Cohen remarked. “I just don't need to see that at the beginning of 2021! Do something with this city! Honestly, get it together!”