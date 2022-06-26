NYC protesters call to abolish the Supreme Court after Roe v. Wade overturned

By Rebel News Conservative Party of Canada Leadership Election The 2022 Conservative Party of Canada leadership election will be held on September 10, 2022, to elect the successor to Erin O'Toole. Please support our independent journalism by donating on this page. Learn More E-transfer (Canada):

After the U.S. Supreme Court made the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday, thousands of people in New York City organized events and protests in opposition to the ruling.

The largest of these was in the city’s Washington Square Park, where thousands flocked to the area carrying signs and chanting about a woman’s right to abortion. The New York Post estimated that 17,000 people were in the crowd.

A prominent chant and policy proposal protestors called for was the abolition of the Supreme Court itself.

But what would abolishing the court actually look like? Rebel News reporter Jeremy Loffredo posed this question to a protester, only to find out that they did not know “how it would work” to abolish the highest court in the federal judiciary of the United States.

One of the few dissident voices in the crowd described the pro-abortion politics of the protestors as “scary.”

Other protesters claimed that the U.S. is in this “mess” because former President Donald Trump “rigged the courts.”

Rebel News captured another dissident voice at the protests. On the outskirts of the park, a man carried a microphone explaining that he believed, according to his religion, that abortion is a sin. He soon became the centre of the protest.

Left-leaning liberals, who mostly centre their politics around identity, were quick to bombard, yell and confront the man, who happened to be African-American.

The protesters called him a fascist and screamed at him in an attempt to drown out his microphone.

More protests on the latest Supreme Court decision are planned in NYC, and Rebel News will be there to tell the other side of the story.