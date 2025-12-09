Did an Ontario rec centre create 'all-gender' changerooms to receive taxpayer funds?

Last month, Rebel News was tipped off by female patrons of the Oakville Trafalgar Community Centre. They told us that the Town of Oakville has gone out of its way to accommodate transgenders and “non-binary” people. Alas, in doing so, the changeroom and shower facility have become a pervert’s paradise.

The crux of the matter: ’twas ever thus that community centres were equipped with a male, female, and a separate family/all-gender changeroom. But not at the Oakville Trafalgar Community Centre, which features a so-called “universal” changeroom and shower.

This has become very problematic. While there are individual stalls that give people privacy for changing, some men choose to change outside the stalls, thereby purposely indecently exposing themselves.

It gets worse. The shower area has no stalls at all! Men and women and boys and girls and “others” are supposed to shower together, side by side. The shower isn’t fully enclosed either, meaning that swimmers in the pool can see into the shower area.

While the rec centre says swimmers are supposed to shower with their bathing suits on, the problem is, this rule is occasionally breached. And it’s not just a matter of indecent exposure: according to multiple sources, there have been numerous incidents of men self-pleasuring themselves in front of women and girls.

It gets worse: when swimmers complain about this behaviour, they are typically informed that the men who are masturbating are merely “practicing hygiene.”

This is beyond gross: this is illegal. But since it's being done in the name of transgenderism and “non-binary-ism”, well, nothing to see here, folks …

Indeed, our sources say when they complain about all this indecent behaviour, the town’s bureaucrats and politicians simply brush it aside, stating that the complainants are not being “progressive enough.”

It gets even crazier: there are segregated male and female showers at the weight room area of the rec centre if a swimmer wants privacy. But after showering, the swimmer has to trek across the community centre’s common area soaking wet to get to the pool. Naturally, this creates a slip and fall situation.

Rebel News reached out to the Town of Oakville. Here was its justification of the universal changeroom/shower:

“This design is now common across newly designed Ontario recreation centres. To maintain hygiene and comply with Ontario’s public health standards, patrons are asked to take a brief shower before entering, and after leaving the pool, while wearing appropriate swim attire at all times. This practice follows the requirements outlined in Regulation 565.

“The Town of Oakville has clear policies to address inappropriate behaviour in all public facilities, including universal changerooms. Staff maintain a visible presence through regular walk-throughs and enhanced signage, and any incidents are addressed promptly. If there is unlawful behaviour, Halton Regional Police are contacted immediately to ensure a safe and respectful environment for all patrons.

“The Town is committed to maintaining inclusive facilities that are safe for all residents, and there are no plans to change this approach.”

After our initial story ran, viewers reached out to us via the tips line, noting that this push to universal changerooms and showers is a federal initiative.

However, after our video aired, we were tipped off that, until recently, community centres were being wooed with federal funding – but only if such rec centres adhere to so-called green and inclusive mandates.

Indeed, a federal funding program called the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings Program run by the Ministry of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada. (It should be noted that the Oakville Trafalgar Community Centre did receive slightly more than $1 million under this program.)

But here’s the thing: what, pray tell, is the definition of “inclusive” in this context?

We reached out to the media relations department of the Ministry of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada. At time of publication, no response was received. Apparently, the ministry flacks have a hard time defining “inclusive”. Or they’d rather not say.

Despicable.

As well, a source informed Rebel News that a friend of hers is an architect who was consulted by the Town of Oakville regarding the construction of the rec centre. Originally, a universal setup was never part of the original design. But at the last minute, the blueprints were changed with no explanation was forthcoming.

How’s that for transparency?

Bottom line: in the quest to be “inclusive”, there’s been an unfortunate side effect. Namely, places such as the Oakville Trafalgar Community Centre become, on occasion, a paradise for perverts. And even worse, they’re getting their way…