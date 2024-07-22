Obama declines to endorse Harris following Biden's exit from 2024 race
'We will be navigating uncharted waters in the days ahead. But I have extraordinary confidence that the leaders of our party will be able to create a process from which an outstanding nominee emerges,' the former Democratic president said.
On Sunday, former President Barack Obama refrained from supporting Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic Party's candidate for president following President Joe Biden's declaration that he would not seek reelection.
In an extensive comment, Obama commended Biden for his “remarkable career in public service.” He also stated that Biden had “every right to run for re-election and finish the job he started.”
“Joe understands better than anyone the stakes in this election — how everything he has fought for throughout his life, and everything that the Democratic Party stands for, will be at risk if we allow Donald Trump back in the White House and give Republicans control of Congress,” Obama said.
“For him to look at the political landscape and decide that he should pass the torch to a new nominee is surely one of the toughest in his life,” he continued. “We will be navigating uncharted waters in the days ahead. But I have extraordinary confidence that the leaders of our party will be able to create a process from which an outstanding nominee emerges.”
“I believe that Joe Biden’s vision of a generous, prosperous, and united America that provides opportunity for everyone will be on full display at the Democratic Convention in August. And I expect that every single one of us are prepared to carry that message of hope and progress forward into November and beyond,” he added. “For now, Michelle and I just want to express our love and gratitude to Joe and Jill for leading us so ably and courageously during these perilous times — and for their commitment to the ideals of freedom and equality that this country was founded on.”
Following Biden's announcement of his campaign's conclusion and subsequent endorsement of Harris, Obama chose to withhold his own support for the Vice President's potential presidential bid.
“My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President,” Biden said. “And it’s been the best decision I’ve made. Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this.”
Ezra Levant
