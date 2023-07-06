Office of Election Commissioner dismissed 116 complaints of foreign interference, zero attempted prosecutions

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By Sheila Gunn Reid JUSTIN TRUDEAU: Fire Liberal MP Han Dong! Contact Prime Minister Justin Trudeau directly to demand that he immediately kick Liberal MP Han Dong out of caucus. Send an email By Sheila Gunn Reid PETITION: Fire Liberal MP Han Dong! Sign the petition to demand that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau immediately kick Liberal MP Han Dong out of caucus. 10,151 signatures

Goal: 15,000 Signatures Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Phone Address (Street, City, State, Postal Code) Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Secure E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

At least 116 complaints of alleged foreign interference in Canada’s last two general elections were dismissed without any attempts at prosecution, reveals a new story from Blacklock’s Reporter.

Staffers at the Office of Elections Commissioner Caroline Simard are shown to have complained that investigations into foreign interference are essentially too hard.

“Foreign components in investigations almost always give rise to delays, complexities and other challenges,” read a November 1 briefing note. “A significant amount of time and resources will often be required simply to obtain the evidence located outside Canada. If evidence is under the jurisdiction of a country with which Canada does not have cooperation agreements it may even be impossible to acquire the evidence.”

According to the commissioner’s office, there were 16 allegations of interference in the 2021 campaign, all of which were dismissed. There were 158 complaints made in the 2019 campaign, 100 of which were dismissed. The briefing note that was the subject of the Blacklock’s story did not clarify the results of the remaining 58 complaints.

The Canada Elections Act prohibits a wide variety of activities by foreign agents with regards to elections. Foreign agents may not use funds for partisan activities, unduly influence voters, or “knowingly incur any expense to directly promote or oppose a candidate.” Foreign agents are also forbidden from using any type of intimidation tactics to compel a voter to vote a certain way, or not vote.

The Elections Commissioner to date has never prosecuted a foreign interference case. The briefing note stated, “There have been no formal measures taken.”

Foreign interference in elections has been a hot-button issue for months, as new details are revealed about the extent of China's influence on Canadian politics. A May 1 bombshell story in the Globe and Mail revealed that a Chinese Ministry of State Security officer wanted information on relatives Conservative MP Michael Chong (Wellington-Halton Hills, Ont.) in order to impose sanctions on them. Chong had tabled a parliamentary motion declaring Beijing’s treatment of the Uyghurs to be genocide in February 2021. The Globe story was followed by the expulsion of a Chinese diplomat, Zhao Wei, from Canada on May 8.

Fascinatingly, intimidation efforts against Chong were the subject of a ‘secret’ pre-election memo as early as July 20, 2021. Judy Thomas, national security advisor to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, testified before the House affairs committee on June 1, 2022 that she never read the memo, since she had been on a month-long vacation. Chong himself was never informed about specific threats to himself or his family. “At a minimum, I would have expected my government to have a duty of care to inform me that my family was being targeted,” he said.

In March, David Johnston was appointed Independent Special Rapporteur on Foreign Interference. He released a report in May in which he concluded that “Foreign governments are undoubtedly attempting to influence candidates and voters in Canada."

"Much has been done already, but considerably more remains to be done to strengthen our capacity to resist foreign interference," Johnston wrote. He later abruptly resigned on June 9, citing the politicized atmosphere surrounding his appointment. Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre had criticized Johnston's history with the Trudeau family.