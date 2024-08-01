Officeworks' failure to resolve antisemitic incident sparks calls for tougher action

Join the Rebel News Israel Solidarity Mission: November 10 - 19, 2024 Are you ready to see the truth for yourself? Join Rebel News on an exclusive Israel Solidarity Mission from November 10-19, a trip like no other, designed especially for Rebel News fans. This isn't your typical tourist jaunt—this is a raw, real, and unfiltered journey into the heart of Israel, where you will witness the aftermath of the October 7th Hamas massacre and stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the resilient people of Israel. Take Action E-transfer (Canada):

A disturbing case of antisemitism by an Officeworks employee has sparked calls for stronger action against the company over its poor handling of the incident.

Liberal MP Julian Leeser has called for the government to confront antisemitism after a distressing event where an Officeworks employee refused to assist a Jewish customer, citing her "pro-Palestinian" stance.

The incident, captured on video, occurred at the Elsternwick, Victoria store when a man requested the lamination of an article from the Australian Jewish News. The staff member, uncomfortable with the Israeli flag on the page, declined to serve him.

Officeworks has confirmed they still continue to employ this pro-Palestinian manager who refused to serve a Jewish customer. Officeworks only offered the customer a $100 gift voucher. I've spoken to the Jewish man who says he has been writing to Officeworks and its owners,… https://t.co/Og8aVFkxNE — Sharri Markson (@SharriMarkson) August 1, 2024

Leeser, himself a Jewish Australian, decried the episode as a “shocking example” of antisemitism, exacerbated since the Hamas attacks on October 7. He emphasised the need for leaders to address such issues robustly.

“My grandmother fled Germany in 1936 because Jews were being denied service in shops, which signalled it was time to leave,” he said. “This isn't government policy, but if it's Officeworks policy, the CEO should be ashamed. Where are the condemnations from the Minister for Fair Trading and the Assistant Treasurer? Why are these acts of anti-Semitism not being addressed by our leaders?”

This is ridiculous. It’s exactly the kind of nonsense we don't want in Australia. Officeworks needs to put out a statement and this worker needs to be disciplined. This can not be normalised and should be rebuked by leaders. pic.twitter.com/nWA529XaGo — Rukshan Fernando (@therealrukshan) August 1, 2024

Officeworks reportedly offered the Jewish customer a $100 voucher and pledged to investigate. The man, who has filed claims with the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal (VCAT) for racial and religious vilification, shared with the Anti-Defamation Commission (ADC) that the incident caused significant distress to his family.

Officeworks managing director Sarah Hunter claimed the matter was taken “extremely seriously” and assured appropriate internal actions were taken to prevent recurrence, however the employee is reportedly still employed by the company.

“We were deeply disappointed by the March 2024 incident and confirm the customer’s job should have been performed,” she said. “Officeworks does not discriminate based on political views, religious beliefs, gender, sexuality, or race.”

David Adler, President of the Australian Jewish Association, criticised the employee’s actions, noting the customer was a member of his organisation and had hoped for a legal resolution.