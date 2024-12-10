Olivia Chow says Ontario mayors fed up with homeless encampments

Ontario municipalities will soon have more power to address issues of growing homeless encampments across the province, according to Premier Doug Ford.

“We are acting to put an end to the public disorder, drug use and trafficking and loss of public space that have resulted from the widespread growth in encampments,” Ford said last week, as reported by the Toronto Star.

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow weighed in on the issue, noting the province's municipal leaders have been sharing concerns in a mayors' Whatsapp group chat.

On Monday's Rebel Roundup livestream, David Menzies and Drea Humphrey shared their thoughts on Mayor Chow's comments and concerns over a rise in homelessness.

“Our foodbanks are providing, in B.C., a higher rate than normal to youth,” said Drea, who wondered how much, and how quickly this problem could be addressed in 2025. “Which is so sad. It'd be nice if we had, you know, mayors and premiers who are able to articulate why that matters.”

Missing from Mayor Chow's comments was “why are we seeing this spike” in homelessness and foodbank usage, added David.

“I can tell you, by going to some homeless encampments — and it's truly heartbreaking — there are the two core demographics at these homeless encampments,” David said. “There are people who are substance abusers, OK, and the other contingent are mentally ill people. I don't think the solution is to open up so-called safe injection sites.”

