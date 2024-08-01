Olympic boxer with male chromosomes wins in 46 seconds

Her coach, Emanuele Renzini, added context to Carini's decision: "It would have been easier not to show up, because all of Italy had been asking her not to fight for days. But Angela was motivated and wanted to do it. Of course, when she met her opponent at the draw, she said 'it's not fair.' But there was no premeditation here today. She quit after taking one punch, she told me she didn't feel she could fight."