  • August 02, 2024
Olympic swimmer collapses poolside after race
AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi
Slovakian swimmer Tamara Potocka collapsed on Friday after her performance in the women’s 200-metre individual medley at the Paris Olympics. Potocka was carried off by stretcher.

Potocka, 21, was given oxygen and taken away for medical attention.

The swimmer collapsed upon exiting the water and was quickly surrounded by half a dozen medical attendants. Within a minute, they placed her on a stretcher and carried her off the pool deck.

It is not known if Potocka received CPR, writes the Associated Press.

Leo Polonsky, an Israeli swimmer, said that the risk over overworking oneself is always in the back of the minds of Olympians.

“Of course that’s something in the back of your mind, but we do every day push ourselves to the limit,” she added. “You always know something like that can happen. It’s not something you think about during the race, but it’s always there.”

This is Potocka's first time competing in the Olympics. She lives in the Slovakian capital, Bratislava.

Potocka placed seventh in her heat with a time of 2 minutes, 14.20 seconds. Unfortunately, this time was not sufficient to advance her to the semifinals, resulting in her elimination from the competition.

