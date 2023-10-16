Omar Alghabra refuses to condemn Hamas terror attack

Former transport minister and Liberal MP Omar Alghabra refused to condemn Hamas' terrorist attack against Israel while being questioned by Rebel News videographer Lincoln Jay.

Alghabra told Jay he was “in a rush” as he identified himself, asking the MP if he has time to answer a question.

“Do you condemn the terrorist attacks committed by Hamas?” Jay asks.

BREAKING: Former transport minister and Liberal MP Omar Alghabra refused to condemn Hamas' terrorist attack against Israel while being questioned by Rebel News videographer Lincoln Jay.



MORE: https://t.co/oWLWm9Co8f pic.twitter.com/Gzyu6CfNjH — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) October 16, 2023

He is met with radio silence by the former minister, who ignores the question entirely.

Jay further inquired if Alghabra could answer why so many in Canada are attempting to justify the attacks.

“Do you have no comment?” Jay pressed.

Alghabra’s silence is deafening, given that he is a member of the standing committee on foreign affairs and international development.

The question comes nine days after Hamas terrorists launched an unprecedented surprise attack on innocent Israelis on October 7, sparking protests and counter-protests all across Canada, including at-home threats to the Jewish community.

Alghabra was removed from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's cabinet earlier this year, and announced he would not seek re-election.