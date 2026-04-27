In a statement marking World Press Freedom Day, Unifor called for more government intervention in the media landscape — including subsidies for journalism, forced payments from tech platforms and new efforts to combat so-called misinformation.

The irony is hard to miss: On a day meant to celebrate a free and independent press, one of Canada’s largest media unions is asking politicians and regulators to further shape who gets funded, who gets amplified, and what information is considered acceptable.

Unifor warned that press freedom is under threat globally, citing harassment, violence, and censorship abroad. It also pointed to economic struggles in Canada’s news industry, blaming digital platforms for draining ad revenue from legacy outlets and contributing to layoffs and closures.

Its solution? More state-backed support.

The union renewed calls for public-interest journalism funding and policies requiring tech giants to compensate approved news organizations, effectively using government power to prop up establishment media outlets that many Canadians no longer trust.

Unifor also urged action against “disinformation,” a term that is increasingly used to suppress dissenting views, inconvenient reporting, and politically unfashionable opinions.

While claiming to defend freedom of expression, the union simultaneously called for stronger accountability measures for online platforms and expanded media literacy campaigns aimed at steering Canadians toward “credible” sources, meaning the same institutions already receiving public support.

Unifor represents more than 9,000 media workers across Canada and has backed initiatives such as FactCheckHere.ca, which encourages Canadians to verify claims through establishment-approved, taxpayer-supported outlets.