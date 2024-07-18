One in three in Melbourne report a decline in quality of life

A recent snapshot of Melbourne's living conditions has revealed that over a third of residents believe their quality of life has deteriorated over the past year.

The latest Living in Melbourne report, released on Thursday by the Committee for Melbourne and Ipsos, surveyed 1,000 residents. The findings indicate that while 81 per cent of respondents are satisfied with their quality of life, 37 per cent feel it has worsened in the past 12 months.

Key issues affecting Melburnians include access to public transport, congestion, housing affordability, and community connection. According to the survey, 77 per cent of participants faced challenges accessing public transport, and only 51 per cent felt connected to their community.

Additionally, 57 per cent reported that cost-of-living pressures were impacting their ability to pay for housing-related expenses.

Committee for Melbourne CEO Mark Melvin stressed the need for strategic improvements.

"Ensuring that Melbourne can maintain the excellent standards of living that are appreciated by those living here, will require us to consider what really makes the city tick and where improvements can be made," he said.

The survey also highlighted strong support for government investment in public transport, with 64 per cent of respondents deeming it a crucial factor in deciding where to live. Overcrowding, travel costs, inadequate public transport routes, and safety were identified as major concerns. Currently, 72 per cent of residents rely on cars for commuting, compared to half that number using trains.

Despite concerns about urban sprawl, 67 per cent supported new homes in outer areas, while 46 per cent favoured increasing housing density in inner-city suburbs.

Melvin underscored the urgency of a clear plan for Melbourne's future, warning:

"The report highlights that it has never been more urgent for a plan to be clearly communicated to Melburnians about how we are going to protect our liveability for all in a city that will almost double its population in the next 25 years."

Last month, Melbourne dropped from third to fourth place in the world's most liveable cities rankings, due to a decreased infrastructure score linked to the housing crisis.