SECRET RECORDING: One Nation candidate EXPOSES University’s SHOCKING agenda

Bianca Colecchia, an immigrant and former student at Melbourne University, is fed up with the ideological rot poisoning Australia’s institutions.

Her political awakening came during COVID-19. “It was literally like waking up from a bad dream,” she told me. What followed was her decision to study politics at Melbourne Uni — expecting practical tools to make change. Instead, she got a harsh reality check.

Bianca described a political economy lecture that shocked her so much, she recorded it. “For an hour and a half, the lecturer just bragged on about how people that vote for right-wing parties are uneducated and suffering from ‘false consciousness’,” she said. He urged students to vote for communist parties to “overthrow capitalism.” “That’s not education, that is indoctrination,” Bianca said.

One Nation was the first to introduce a policy to halve the fuel excise to 26c/L - back in February! Because Australians need real relief, not political games.

Furthermore, our policy is for 3 years, with the chance of it being extended - the Liberals not only took our policy,… pic.twitter.com/qRCio9KPfB — Bianca Colecchia for Bruce | PH One Nation (@BiancaColecchia) April 17, 2025

She’s since renounced her Italian citizenship to stand for federal parliament — proof, she says, of her commitment to putting Australia first.

Her message to undecided voters? “We came up with some fantastic policies that are going to bring real change. Immediately."