One year on, the crybabies are still complaining about the Freedom Convoy

A year ago, the world was fascinated as truckers and their supporters from across Canada poured into Ottawa, shutting down a portion of the city's downtown core in a protest that started against mandates for cross-border truckers and spiralled into a demonstration against the country's remaining COVID-19 restrictions.

For those beginning to question the narrative, or those fighting to restore cherished civil liberties, the Freedom Convoy was a beacon of hope. For those looking to restrict the rights of their fellow citizens “in the name of public health,” the protest was scar on Canada.

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, guest host David Menzies had a retrospective look at the convoy, and was left wondering: why are all of these crybabies in Ottawa — often employed by the federal government or some other bureaucracy — and the mainstream media still complaining about this protest?

As David explained:

I was stationed in Ottawa for most of the Freedom Convoy last year. I stayed at a downtown hotel right in the thick of things. And you know what? I slept like a baby, despite the horn honking. Then again, I was working hard in the field during the day — I'm not some desk-bound paper pusher for an organization like the Canadian Centre for Gender and Sexual Diversity.

