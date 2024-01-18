Only 77 foreigners joined Canada’s military despite promise of ‘speedier citizenship’

Facebook/ Canadian Armed Forces

Only 77 foreigners have joined the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) since 2022 as part of a federal program to recruit more immigrants.

"Between November 1, 2022 and November 24, 2023, the Canadian Armed Forces received 21,472 applications from permanent residents," said the December 11 note Recruitment Of Permanent Residents. "Seventy-seven permanent residents have been enrolled."

Many thousands more applied but faced lengthy security checks, reported Blacklock’s Reporter. The military rewrote regulations in 2022 to permit the enlistment of foreigners as soldiers, sailors and air crew on a promise of 'speedier citizenship.'

However, the processing of applications has been a painstaking endeavor "which we are trying to expedite," said the briefing note.

"There are important and necessary measures which need to be completed such as security checks and medical evaluations," reiterated Recruitment. "As well the validation of security clearances generally takes longer for permanent residents."

According to the Department of National Defence, Canada's military must embrace "critical self-reflection" on racism, privilege and "white fragility." https://t.co/dtxRdT8afM — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 15, 2023

However, pseudo-academics have repeatedly attributed "whiteness" for minorities avoiding military enrollment. They contended critical race theory is the answer.

"As a white settler colonial institution, the military has historically reproduced white privilege and the marginalization of racialized 'others,'" reads the CAF’s military journal.

Disputing the claim, a 2020 commentary by The Royal Canadian Air Force Journal said minorities are typically disinterested in military careers. Despite establishing racial quotas as part of its 2017 Strong, Secure, Engaged policy — aiming for 12% of its force to be minorities by 2026 — it has become "almost impossible to achieve."

According to defence polling, most visible minorities consider the military a "last resort" as a career option. "They tend to see it as an oblique and arduous pathway to success," pollsters wrote in a 2014 report, Visible Minorities Recruitment And The Canadian Armed Forces.

Military continues crusade against 'whiteness' in the Armed Forces https://t.co/Y4OL9T5mDW — Yanky 🇺🇲 (@Yanky_Pollak) January 12, 2024

Overall, the military continues to face sharp declines in recruitment in recent years, with annual recruitment falling 35% year over year in 2022 from 8,069 to 5,242 volunteers.

"There is a real challenge in the Canadian Armed Forces," Defence Minister Bill Blair told the Senate Question Period last November 1. "Over the last three years we’ve actually seen greater attrition, more people leaving the Forces than the Canadian Armed Forces has been able to recruit."

"I have asked them to look very carefully at some of the impediments to recruitment and how long things have taken," he said.

An Inquiry Of Ministry earlier tabled in the Commons claimed regular forces numbered 63,477 — suggesting troop retention and recruitment is in free fall. The minimum strength requirement for the military to remain effective is 60,500 troops.

"Does your biggest concern lie in recruitment?" asked Senator Tony Loffreda. "My concern is not only for recruitment, because we have to get the best talent coming in the door, but I am also concerned about retention," replied Blair. "I want to make sure we provide them with the appropriate support."