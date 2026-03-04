Only Liberals could ruin nicotine pouch regulation: Red Tape Reduction Minister Dale Nally

Ottawa's decisions surrounding the regulation of nicotine pouches are “littered with unintended consequences” Service Alberta and Red Tape Reduction Minister Dale Nally told The Ezra Levant Show.

  March 04, 2026   |   News

The federal government is mishandling regulations surrounding nicotine pouches, making the products more challenging for adults to purchase while making it easier for youth to access the same products, says an Alberta government minister.

Service Alberta and Red Tape Reduction Minister Dale Nally joined Tuesday's edition of The Ezra Levant Show for a discussion about how the Liberals are adding more bureaucracy and introducing more barriers to adults' ability to access these smoking cessation products.

“The Liberal government decisions are littered with unintended consequences,” Nally said. “Only the federal Liberals could take a legal, regulated product and make it more difficult for adults to purchase and easier for kids to get.” The Morinville-St. Albert MLA said the issue “would be funny if it wasn't so serious.”

Unlike many smoking cessation aids, the sale of nicotine pouches has been limited to pharmacies beginning in 2024, with only small numbers available to be purchased.

Despite the known health concerns, “it's easier to buy cigarettes than nicotine pouches,” remarked Minister Nally. By making it so challenging to purchase the products, Nally said the illicit market has grown in response to restrictions.

“If the legal market is not going to offer you an opportunity to fill this void, then the illicit market will,” Nally warned.

“Today, it's easier than ever for young people to buy nicotine pouches because they just go online, there's no age verification, it's delivered right to their front door.”

Restricting the sale to pharmacies has also “essentially taken away” Alberta's ability to control the market, Nally said, arguing in his view Ottawa should determine what is legal while the province should decide where it can be sold.

Nicotine pouches should be part of the existing retail framework for cigarettes, he said, calling for the products to be restored to their previous places of sale like convenience stores and gas stations.

“For us, this is about getting it out of the hands of young people by reducing the illicit market.”

In most reasonable countries, nicotine pouches are sold freely in corner stores, supermarkets, and online. They’re tobacco-free, smoke-free, and a proven safer alternative for adult nicotine users.

In Canada? They’re treated like a controlled substance — locked away behind pharmacy counters and sold one can at a time, like you’re asking for fentanyl. Not because they’re dangerous, but because Big Nicotine Gum — made by Big Pharma — doesn’t want the competition.

Because if you can buy a pack of cigarettes, a bottle of vodka, a bag of weed, or even a crack pipe from a government vending machine, you should be able to buy more than one can at a time of tobacco-free nicotine.

