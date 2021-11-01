Ontario chief medical officer acknowledges natural immunity to COVID-19 as key factor in province's reopening

The Canadian Press / ﻿Chris Young

Ontario's chief medical officer of health, Dr. Kieran Moore, publicly acknowledged last week that natural exposure to COVID-19 provides an effective level of immunity to the virus and ought to be considered as a factor in the province's reopening plans.

Responding to a reporter's question regarding Ontario's vaccination levels at a press conference Thursday, Moore stated that natural immunity to the virus is an important piece to consider when assessing levels of immunity among the broader population.

"You either get immunity from natural exposure to this virus, or you get immunity through the vaccination process," stated Moore. "It's that combination of numbers [which] can tell us how safely we can open up."

Elaborating further, Moore stated: "We are basically immunizing around 20,000 people a day, and sadly, as you've seen, we're still having infection of 200-300, sometimes 400 a day, building natural immunity through exposure... so combined, we will get a larger level of our population protected."

Questions arise, however, as to why Ontario's chief medical officer of health is willing to recognize the efficacy of natural immunity at a population level, but not at the level of the individual — for example, in refusing to recognize natural immunity acquired from previous exposure to the virus as a valid alternative to COVID-19 vaccination, particularly when it comes to mandatory vaccination policies and vaccine passports in the province.

"CMOH Moore, finally acknowledges that natural exposure to the virus provides immunity & should be factored in to our re-opening plans!" wrote independent MPP Roman Baber, in a message posted to Twitter Saturday. "Then why are countless Ontarians who had Covid or have antibodies losing their jobs?"

An increasingly large body of COVID-19 research has demonstrated that current vaccines do not necessarily prevent the spread of COVID-19, nor do they prevent re-infection with the virus— whereas immunity following natural infection with COVID-19 has overwhelmingly been shown to be both more robust and longer lasting than vaccine-induced immunity.

