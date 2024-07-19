Ontario's liquor control board reaches tentative agreement

The Canadian Press / Justin Tang

The LCBO has reached a tentative agreement with the union representing its roughly 10,000 employees meaning that stores could reopen as early as Tuesday.

LCBO stores have been closed for two weeks after members walked off the job on July 5. The agreement was announced on Friday afternoon.

If ratified, the strike will end at 12:01 am on Monday. LCBO retail locations would thus open the following day.

“LCBO has reached a tentative agreement with OPSEU. Pending ratification, the strike of LCBO’s 10,000 unionized team members will end at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, July 22, 2024,” a statement reads.

“LCBO is now working to prepare our people and operations to return to business as usual. LCBO retail locations will open for in-store shopping on Tuesday, July 23, 2024. More information will be shared shortly.

“We look forward to welcoming our unionized employees back to work in service of Ontarians,” it continues.

The strike stemmed over grocers’ ability to sell ready-to-drink cocktail. Workers were demanding that the Crown vendor receive investments in order to compete with grocery and big-box stores.

Premier Doug Ford insisted that ready-to-drink cocktails entering big-box stores was a non-negotiable.

“If they want to negotiate over RTD (Ready-To-Drink beverages), the deal is off,” Ford told reporters last week. “Let me be very clear. It is done, it is gone. That ship has sailed. It’s halfway across Lake Ontario.”

The LCBO noted that details of the agreement would only be shared once it is ratified.