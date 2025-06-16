Ontario man fires gun to stop auto theft, now faces several weapons charges
In the aftermath of an attempted vehicle theft, a 35-year-old man is facing numerous weapons-related charges for firing a warning shot when confronting a group of thieves trying to steal his Lamborghini.
In the wee hours of the morning last Thursday, four would-be car thieves went to a Vaughan, Ont., neighbourhood with the intention of stealing a late-model Lamborghini from a driveway.
But the resident at the house was not fast asleep. Instead, he came outside with his long gun and fired a shot. The would-be thieves quickly aborted their mission and fled in their getaway car. They were later arrested by York Regional Police.
Charged are: 20-year-old Moses Newton Larmond of Brampton, 20-year-old Troy Boca Peart of Toronto, 22-year-old Nana-Yaw Kwarten of Mississauga, and a 16-year-old male of Pickering. They have all been charged with multiple offences including:
- Attempted break and enter;
- Attempted theft of a motor vehicle;
- Disguise with intent; and
- Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.
As well, Kwarten was also charged with breaching his probation. As for the 16-year-old young offender, he was out on bail for multiple outstanding charges.
In a news release, York Regional Police Chief Jim MacSween stated:
Once again, we’re seeing cases where individuals released on bail are involved in serious crimes within our communities. To ensure public safety and protect our officers, we need a bail system that effectively addresses repeat violent offenders while maintaining public confidence.
Unfortunately, it’s not newsworthy that the bail system in Canada is broken. It’s also not newsworthy that car theft in the greater Toronto area continues to soar.
However, there’s a twist to this story: York Regional Police later charged the Lamborghini’s owner — a 35-year-old male who has not been named — with multiple weapons-related offences. These charges include:
- Discharge of firearm;
- Possession of weapon;
- Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose;
- Careless storage of a firearm; and
- Unauthorized possession of a prohibited/restricted Weapon.
In the aftermath, the question arises: did the cops make the right call?
Some would argue this was indeed an irresponsible use of a firearm given that this was not a home invasion but rather an attempted property crime. As well, the thieves were unarmed. Also, what if an errant shot had injured or killed an innocent person?
On the flipside, one can completely understand the inherent frustration so many law-abiding Canadians feel when it comes to lawlessness. One works hard to afford some creature comforts — only to have such property stolen while the offenders are routinely released on bail to commit more crimes.
And let’s not forget the infamous advice of Cst. Marco Ricciardi of the Toronto Police Service, who suggested that homeowners should leave their car keys at the front door to make it easier for thieves to steal their vehicles (thereby avoiding any violence.)
Gracious, bending the knee and waving the white flag of surrender is a so-called solution to car theft?
Little wonder there’s so much frustration when it comes to law-abiding taxpayers being victimized and revictimized.
So again, the question arises: did the cops make the right call in charging the car owner? Please weigh in the comments section. We want to see what the verdict is when it comes to the court of public opinion.
David Menzies
Mission Specialist
David “The Menzoid” Menzies is the Rebel News "Mission Specialist." The Menzoid is equal parts outrageous and irreverent as he dares to ask the type of questions those in the Media Party would rather not ponder.
Featured Stories
COMMENTS
-
John Zylstra commented 2025-06-16 16:04:58 -0400Some of the charges depend on whether he was following the rules of gun ownership. Normally, he should be charged with firing a gun in such a neighborhood, but in this case, with cause, the charge should be dropped. Nothing wrong with possession, if he has a PAL. Long guns are not generally restricted… did he have a restricted gun (handgun?) in the house somewhere else? Careless storage could not apply to the gun in his hand… but maybe they could show he normally stored it in a careless way. A dangerous purpose? That is the point isn’t it? If it wasn’t dangerous, there would not be much point in having one, storing one, using one. Of course its dangerous, and everyone expects it to be dangerous, just like an automobile, a knife, an axe, a table saw, household cleaning products, and pharmaceuticals. Its a very dumb charge, and absurd on the face of it. The question is not danger, but reasonable cause. In this case, what he did seems reasonable, from a distance.
-
Brenda Topliss commented 2025-06-16 14:55:29 -0400He could have been firing into the sky to scare them!! I don’t see anything wrong with trying to protect your own property!!