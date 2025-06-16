Ontario man fires gun to stop auto theft, now faces several weapons charges

In the wee hours of the morning last Thursday, four would-be car thieves went to a Vaughan, Ont., neighbourhood with the intention of stealing a late-model Lamborghini from a driveway.

But the resident at the house was not fast asleep. Instead, he came outside with his long gun and fired a shot. The would-be thieves quickly aborted their mission and fled in their getaway car. They were later arrested by York Regional Police.

Charged are: 20-year-old Moses Newton Larmond of Brampton, 20-year-old Troy Boca Peart of Toronto, 22-year-old Nana-Yaw Kwarten of Mississauga, and a 16-year-old male of Pickering. They have all been charged with multiple offences including:

Attempted break and enter;

Attempted theft of a motor vehicle;

Disguise with intent; and

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

As well, Kwarten was also charged with breaching his probation. As for the 16-year-old young offender, he was out on bail for multiple outstanding charges.

In a news release, York Regional Police Chief Jim MacSween stated:

Once again, we’re seeing cases where individuals released on bail are involved in serious crimes within our communities. To ensure public safety and protect our officers, we need a bail system that effectively addresses repeat violent offenders while maintaining public confidence.

Unfortunately, it’s not newsworthy that the bail system in Canada is broken. It’s also not newsworthy that car theft in the greater Toronto area continues to soar.

However, there’s a twist to this story: York Regional Police later charged the Lamborghini’s owner — a 35-year-old male who has not been named — with multiple weapons-related offences. These charges include:

Discharge of firearm;

Possession of weapon;

Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose;

Careless storage of a firearm; and

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited/restricted Weapon.

In the aftermath, the question arises: did the cops make the right call?

Some would argue this was indeed an irresponsible use of a firearm given that this was not a home invasion but rather an attempted property crime. As well, the thieves were unarmed. Also, what if an errant shot had injured or killed an innocent person?

On the flipside, one can completely understand the inherent frustration so many law-abiding Canadians feel when it comes to lawlessness. One works hard to afford some creature comforts — only to have such property stolen while the offenders are routinely released on bail to commit more crimes.

And let’s not forget the infamous advice of Cst. Marco Ricciardi of the Toronto Police Service, who suggested that homeowners should leave their car keys at the front door to make it easier for thieves to steal their vehicles (thereby avoiding any violence.)

Gracious, bending the knee and waving the white flag of surrender is a so-called solution to car theft?

Little wonder there’s so much frustration when it comes to law-abiding taxpayers being victimized and revictimized.

So again, the question arises: did the cops make the right call in charging the car owner? Please weigh in the comments section. We want to see what the verdict is when it comes to the court of public opinion.