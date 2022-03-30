Rebel News Banner Ad - Join Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Dr. Julie Ponesse for a LIVE civil liberties event

Ontario MPP Randy Hillier turns himself into police after supporting Freedom Convoy

Randy Hillier criticizes everyone, on all sides — and he gave moral support to the truckers.

  • By Rebel News
  • March 30, 2022
  • News Analysis

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, we talked about the arrest of Ontario MPP Randy Hillier.

Here's a bit of what Ezra had to say:

Randy Hiller is one guy who isn’t corrupt; he’s always outspoken; that’s why he was sacked by Doug Ford, kicked out of the provincial Ontario conservative party. Anyone who called out the lockdowns was.

Randy Hillier just wouldn’t bend the knee — not to Doug Ford, not to Trudeau, not to public health officials. He was noisy and he — gasp — wouldn’t wear a mask!

He was a friend to the truckers. Which is the worst sin of all. So yesterday he was told to turn himself in at the Ottawa Police station.

This is just an excerpt from the full Ezra Levant Show.

To watch the whole thing, become a premium subscriber to RebelNews+.

