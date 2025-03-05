Ontario pointlessly pulls already-purchased American alcohol from LCBO shelves

Premier Doug Ford lashed out at President Donald Trump over the United States imposing tariffs on Canadian exports by ordering the government-run Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) to pull American products off shelves across the province.

But what was the point of this dramatic stunt, given the alcohol had already been purchased from American manufacturers?

On Tuesday's Rebel Roundup livestream, hosts Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle tried to figure out how this made sense and what this political show actually accomplished.

“Don't tell me that bootlegging across the border isn't going to become a really, really popular thing,” said Lise, recalling the days of prohibition in the U.S. that saw Canadian-made alcohol being smuggled south. “It should be up to Canadian consumers, if they can pay the 25% tariff on top of the regular prices to buy a premium American brand.”

“This is just so weird but I guess if this is all you've got, this is all you've got,” added Sheila. “Imagine saying you're about to be hit with tariffs that are going to make you think about heating or eating. A million Canadians are going to lose their jobs, and here's the best I can do: no Kentucky bourbon.”