Ontario school board rejects award for moral courage, critical thinking, and commitment to truth

Wouldn’t you think that a school board – any school board – would champion such values as critical thinking, moral courage, and a commitment to truth?

But no. Incredibly, the Durham District School Board, based in Whitby, Ont., is on record as stating that critical thinking, moral courage, and a commitment to truth are values that “do not align with those of the DDSB.”

How is this even possible?

Here’s the crux of the matter: Pickering City Councillor Lisa Robinson recently made a proposal to the DDSB in which she would offer a $500 bursary to a graduating student that exemplified those aforementioned values.

And instead of the board saying thank you very much, the DDSB rejected this proposal outright.

Here is Robinson’s proposal verbatim:

The Truth & Courage Student Bursary, presented by Lisa Robinson.

This $500 bursary recognizes a graduating student who demonstrates critical thinking, moral courage, and a commitment to truth. It is for the student who isn’t afraid to question, speak up respectfully, and stand firm for what is right — even when it’s unpopular.

Eligibility:

• Graduating student from Dunbarton in the current academic year.

Pursuing further education, training, or community involvement after graduation • Demonstrates qualities of integrity, courage, and independent thought.

Application Requirements:

1. Short Essay (250–500 words):

“Describe a time when you questioned the status quo, challenged a popular opinion, or stood up for the truth — and what you learned from that experience.”

2. Reference Letter (optional): A teacher, coach, mentor, or community leader may write a short note supporting your application.

Selection Criteria:

• Depth of critical thinking

• Courage and clarity of expression

• Authenticity and personal reflection

• Commitment to respectful dialogue and positive change

Award Presentation: The $500 bursary will be presented at

Dunbarton School’s graduation ceremony.

And here was the curt response to Robinson by the DDSB:

Good morning, This will acknowledge receipt of your recent request for the 2025/26 school year distribution to schools within the Durham District School Board for: Dunbarton School Bursary. Your request to distribute information by way of electronic repository has been denied at this time. The decision to deny was made by board staff. Your request was denied because the values expressed in the information you have provided do not align with those of the DDSB. There is no appeal process when material distribution has been denied by our board.

What the hell?

We reached out to the DDSB’s media relations department via email and a personal visit to DDSB headquarters. Here were our queries:

1. Why does the DDSB believe that these values are inappropriate?

2. Who made this decision?

3. What are the values that are espoused by the DDSB?

And a week later? Radio silence.

Then again, how does one justify the unjustifiable?

And covering this board over the last few years, we are well aware of some of the values espoused by the kooks here. Such as… porn. Indeed, there are materials in Durham elementary school libraries that are downright pornographic, but for the DDSB, this is all about “inclusivity” somehow…

And we know for certain that the DDSB loathes critical thinking. We speak of former DDSB school trustee Linda Stone who had the temerity to speak out against the Rainbow Mafia propaganda being embraced by the board. The end-result? She was censured by the board and eventually forced to resign last year.

Incidentally, another value the DDSB loathes is press freedom. A few years ago, Rebel News reporter David Menzies was trespassed from all school board properties. Why? Menzies had the temerity to ask a DDSB educrat a question that she deemed to be insensitive.

We’re not making this up…

In the final analysis, is there any wonder why this school board dismisses such values as critical thinking, moral courage, and a commitment to truth? Because it is abundantly clear that the control freaks employed at the DDSB are censorious thugs committed to wokeism.